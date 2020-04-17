With the whole coronavirus situation worldwide, a lot of festivals and concerts around the world have had to be postponed or outright canceled as the situation does not look the best. Mexico has not been the exception, since since mid-March this has happened with all the live concerts that were planned for the coming months, however this seems to be going on long and with it several artists have canceled their presentations, but now it did hurt because the most recent to get off was Thom Yorke.

Through a statement posted on his Twitter account, the Radiohead and Atoms For Peace vocalist said that despite the work he and his team did to try to reschedule the shows he had planned in Mexico, It was not possible to find more dates to play in our country, so he had no choice but to cancel the shows scheduled for mid-April.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, despite best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule the Mexico leg of the Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour. Apologies, no option remains but to cancel all three dates: please contact your ticket vendor for further information. – Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) April 16, 2020

The information was corroborated by the Ceremony festival itself, who said that they were working to find a new date for their 2020 edition –Which is scheduled for the second semester of this year–, but unfortunately they will no longer have Yorke as one of the headliners, including FKA Twigs, The Chemical Brothers, Slowthai, L’Emperatrice, JPEGMAFIA and more.

This was not the only presentation that Thom Yorke had scheduled in Mexico, because in addition to the showsazo that he would give in Ceremony, he also had two more shows that were planned for April 22 in Guadalajara and 24 of the same month in Monterrey. In these concerts the leader of Radiohead would play under the concept of Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes with Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri.

Thom Yorke joins the list of musicians who have had to cancel or postpone their performances in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the vast majority of these concerts have moved for the months of September, October and November 2020.