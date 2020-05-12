On November 1, 2008, a Texan named Daniel White posted a video on YouTube called “Happy99 Windows Worm” in which showed, camera in hand, the effects of the famous Windows 9x worm on what appeared to be his own computer. In the description, it offered more technical details to understand what we had seen in the short video.

During the following year White, better known by his nickname ‘danooct1’, published more than 100 similar videos starring other viruses. Since then he hasn’t stopped updating his channel regularly (also called ‘danooct1’) with visual testimonies of what it meant to suffer the effects of viruses from the era of MS-DOS and the first Windows.

One more example of retro fashion (although it also shows various viruses running on Windows 10, and even Android) revalues ​​even the most suffering moments of our history as users of computing.

Danooct1, which today defines himself on his Twitter as a “malware historian”use Virtual machines (created with Microsoft Virtual PC 2007, as explained in your FAQ) to run the viruses, worms and Trojans that star in your videos without the risk of the infection spreading to your system.

Thus, it can satisfy the curiosity of thousands of users (his channel has 264,000 subscribers) that, luckily or for having a good antivirus, have never suffered the effect of malware on their computers and have been wanting to know “how is that”.

Danooct1 showed a few years ago in a report his nostalgia for the era of vintage malware, arguing that its creators used to be teenagers who were learning to program and were more interested in finding interesting ways to infect files, hide infections and make fun of other ‘profession’ colleagues what to make money, as with ransomware today:

“Authors like Spanska wrote some viruses showing that these could be art and that programming them could be fun.”

A small sample…

On your channel we can, for example, see in first person how the WannaCry ransomware encrypts our files on the fly and changes our wallpaper to announce its feat … and the instructions we must follow to recover our system:

“If you want to make your own virus videos, the only advice I can give you is to prepare to lose data at any time: malware is not a toy”

His most popular video, with 3.5 million views, shows the effects of the YouAreAnIdiot Trojan, a Trojan hosted on a web page that caused the browser to start dancing around our desktop, and the open windows of it multiply every time we tried to close one, until the RAM ran out.

This 2015 video, like several of the most modern on the channel, is already commented by danooct1 himself and subtitled in our language:

The second most popular video on the channel shows the execution of the CIH / Chernobyl, the virus that was activated on the day of its author’s birthday (April 26, such as the Chernobyl accident) and overwritten the BIOS of his computer, preventing it from restarting.

Here danooct1 chose to bypass virtual machines and chose to sacrifice a real PC. All for the disclosure:

He also dedicated a video to Sasser, the worm to which danooct1 owes its fascination with malware, after his computer was infected in 2004. To demonstrate that he did not need human help to move from one computer to another within a local area network, he did this:

Another attraction of the channel is the execution of viruses created by its own viewers: 200 of its videos fall into this original genre. Possibly MEMZ, which honors several popular Internet memes, is the best known of these ‘public viruses’:

Track | @Josejacas