This young man gives the craziest possible response to the controversy over the arrival of tourists

Interview with a young man in ‘Antena 3’ (Photo: TWITTER)

One of the fashionable professions in recent years is that of political scientist. Analyzing the political news, the possible movements in the parties is something that attracts many. But there are also those who opt for less sensible analysis of reality and pull more direct questions.

Tell this young man, who is asked about the perimeter confinement situation and pandemic tourism. His response may be the craziest way to solve the situation, so much so that it leaves the Antena 3 reporter without knowing very well what to say next.

The thing begins half formal, with the reflection and question of the informant to the thread of the coronavirus. “The mayors of the surrounding towns have written to the Government Delegation to please put more means and control the entrances, because on weekends this is at full capacity. What do the people of the town say, that they like people to come or that in these times of pandemic that everything is so controlled is scary? ”.

“I have no idea, we kids just like to smoke joints in the street and stuff,” the protagonist responds, all naturally.

Without losing shape, although visibly out of place, the reporter can only get out of the way with a “Okay, come on, thank you”, which many have celebrated with humor.

Of course, the interviewee says goodbye very politely: “See you later.”

