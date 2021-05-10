This you see is not a graphics card, it is a 64 TB SSD that you will soon be able to buy | Technology

They said that SSDs would never reach the capacity of traditional hard drives. Well, here we have a 64 TB SSD, ready to go on sale.

The SSD devicesIn their various form factors, they are the future of storage, at least in the medium term. They are infinitely faster than a hard drive, but they have a smaller capacity, and they are much more expensive.

The Sabrent company has specialized in creating RAID modules that connect multiple SSD drives in M.2 format, for devices with multiple TB capacity.

Since last January he has been fine-tuning what he calls RocketQ Battleship, a kind of graphics card that is actually a RAID of SSD drives. In the opening photo you can see the naked version, and here with the huge heatsink and integrated fans:

In appearance it looks like a graphics card, but in reality it is 8 SSDs with M.2 form factor, each of them with 8 TB capacity, connected through 8 NVMe ports.

In turn, these ports are connected in RAID mode with a Highpoint controller. They are inserted into the computer thanks to the new PCIe 4.0 x16 port.

In short, the operating system sees it as a single 64TB SSD storage drive, which reaches an incredible speed of 28 GB / sec.

These are data that until recently were science fiction, but that today are possible, although at an unattainable price for most.

As TechPowerUp explains, each 8TB M.2 SSD costs around 1,200 euros, so these 8 drives running in RAID mode will surely exceed the 10,000 euros.

Sabrent has not yet priced RocketQ BattleshipBut it has updated its website and now says “On sale soon”, so its commercialization seems close.

Although its market will be that of servers, it can work perfectly as a storage unit in a gaming PC, if you have a free maximum capacity PCIe 4.0 port … and 10,000 euros in your checking account.