To minimize the risks of contagion of the Covid-19, we share some recommendations before going out and for when you return home.

In these times of pandemic due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus, health authorities and governments around the world have established various measures such as quarantine to prevent further infection.

Outings are limited to essential activities such as buying food and medicine; Go to the doctor; walk your pets and even get some exercise on the street.

If for these reasons or because your job forces you to leave home, here are some recommendations:

Before leaving:

* Try to cover most of the body.

* Do not wear earrings, bracelets, rings or accessories that could serve as a surface for the coronavirus.

* In case you use a mask or face mask, put it on until you are leaving home.

* Load your disinfectant gel and disposable tissues

On the way home:

* Do not touch the objects in your home to avoid becoming infected.

* Take off your shoes.

* Wash the clothes you used to go outside.

* Disinfect wallet, keys or the bag you were carrying.

* Take a bath. If you can’t, wash the parts that the clothes didn’t cover well; that is, the hands, wrists, face and neck.

* Do not forget to disinfect your cell phone, tablet, laptop and glasses.