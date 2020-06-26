The Finals of the Davis cup, provided for in the Caja Mágica de Madrid between November 23 and 29, have been rescheduled as of November 22, 2021.

The 2021 finals, to be called the Davis Cup Finals by Rakuten, will feature the 18 teams that had planned compete this year. The 24 round-trip World Group I and II matches scheduled for September this year will be postponed until 2021.

“The decision to postpone the event occurs after a three-month review of the considerable logistical challenges and regulations that have emerged as a result of the pandemic and all possible scenarios of welcome with the health and safety of all those involved of the utmost importance, “the International Tennis Federation said in a statement.

“The Davis Cup Finals are the pinnacle of the world’s largest men’s team tennis competition and were held to see the world’s top 18 national teams compete for the Davis Cup World Championship title during a week in Madrid from November 23-29, 2020, “the statement continues.

“The event had to host more than 90 athletes with important support teams, as well as thousands of fans, officials, staff, partners and other stakeholders traveling from countries around the world, each at a different stage to deal with the pandemic, “he continues.

“The difficulties in hosting a massive gathering of this size on an international scale in a covered venue are considerable due to the pandemic, both in the current and anticipated climate,” he adds.

The 18 teams that have already qualified for this year’s finals will compete in the finals rescheduled in 2021, leaving the draw for the finals as published.

“It is a great disappointment to all of us that the Davis Cup Finals are not held in 2020. We do not know how the situation will unfold in each ranked nation, or whether restrictions on Spain they will remain sufficiently relieved, making it impossible to predict the situation in November and guarantee the safety of those traveling to Madrid, “says Gerard Piqué, president of Kosmos Tennis.

“This postponement has no long-term relationship to our collective ambitions for the Davis Cup. The ITF and Kosmos Tennis hope to offer an exceptional competition in 2021, when it is safe and feasible to do so, “he adds.

“It is a difficult decision to make, but holding an international team event on this scale, guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved, is ultimately too great a risk,” says David Haggerty, president of the ITF,

“It is a complex company and we have made the decision now to give certainty to players, National Associations and fans. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kosmos Tennis to offer a fantastic competition next year, “he adds.

The host partners, the City Council and the Community of Madrid, have expressed their support for the decision to postpone until 2021.

Furthermore, the ITF Executive Committee has announced that the 24 round-trip matches of World Group I and World Group II, in which 48 national teams will participate and to be played in September this year, will be postponed until 2021. The matches will also be played in March or September.

The 2020 Group III and IV regional events, involving 76 national teams, are also postponed until 2021. The ITF will work with the hosts of these draws and events to ensure a safe environment in which they can be played next year. .