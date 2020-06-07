Gijón, J. J.

Alfredo García Heredia, current Spanish professional golf champion, usually lives on horseback from the United States and Gijón. The pandemic and everything it entails caught him with his wife in Asturias and like all other golfers he has been unemployed for three months.

– Since when have you been in Spain?

-I had traveled to Spain on February 12 with my wife to spend a few weeks at home and with the anticipation of returning to the United States in late March. She to Spokane where we live, near Seattle, and I to New York to train and prepare some tournaments that I had scheduled for early April and then return to Spain to play the Valderrama Master and start a season that looked very good. But the closure caught us here, the truth is that better here than in the United States, especially for the lifestyle. We are waiting to see how the theme evolves.

– It seems the worst is over, is he training again?

-Yes, I was locked up at home like everyone else for weeks. Moving some furniture, I enabled a space to be able to do some exercise, stretching and little else with some material that I usually have, such as cuffs and gums. without picking up the sticks. I hope it is like riding a bike and that it is not forgotten.

– Where is he training?

-I was playing with friends for a couple of days in Castiello but I am going to give balls to La Llorea which is calmer, I practice with my own balls and then I collect them. Now I will start moving a little more around Asturias. I really like the Llanes countryside and I want to go with my wife. It is a field that I love even though it still cannot be compared to Castiello or La Llorea, but I really like it.

– What prospects do you have for the rest of the season?

-The first thing I have is a tournament, which at the moment was neither canceled nor postponed, in Finland the third week of July. Then waiting for what is being done. It is said that the European Circuit can organize something at the end of the year, it would be a series of events in Spain for two or three weeks in a row, but it remains to be seen. The circuit below the European, the Challenge Tour, was also canceled. It is the circuit that promotes for the European but next year no one will promote. It’s all very up in the air. The Spanish Championship will probably be played in October or November. It seems to me that from August there will be a compressed calendar, but everything can change because there may be a regrowth and stop everything again.

– Do you have your calendar focused on tournaments in Europe?

-Yes. I was scheduled to play a circuit in Canada but a week ago they also canceled it, so I will focus on playing here the important tournaments such as the Spanish Open, the Estrella Dam de Valderrama or the Spanish Championship in which I would like to be able to revalidate the title . My idea is to try to make a good season and see how everything evolves so that I can plan a little better next year.

– Are you following everything that is going on in the United States with both the coronavirus and racial incidents?

-Yes, of course, I’m following him a lot. In America everything that happens is great for both good and bad. With the coronavirus, there are many deaths and the revolts that are taking place also seem strong. The president is not very well seen by many people either and this year he is playing elections and nobody knows what will happen. There is hardly any unemployment but now there is a little more and for them that is a very important situation.