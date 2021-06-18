this Xiaomi with NFC is a real bargain before Prime Day

The Redmi 9C goes down to 78 euros, an unbeatable opportunity to get this good cheap smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C It is one of the cheapest smartphones of the Chinese firm, but its price is even cheaper thanks to the offer available in Banggood. And it is that at the moment the Redmi 9C can be yours for only 78 euros, more than 40 euros discount if we take into account that its original price is 119 euros.

The Xiaomi device is a good option if you only need a smartphone for basic tasks, such as chatting on WhatsApp, taking some photos or consulting social networks. Without a doubt, its most outstanding feature is the 5,000 mAh battery, to forget about the charger for more than a day. In addition, it is one of the Redmi that will update to Android 11, so you can enjoy the news of the system. This, and many more offers, are on our Chollos de Explica.co channel on Telegram, and our coverage of Amazon’s Prime Day.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi 9C

With the Xiaomi Redmi 9C you will have, first of all, a good screen 6.53-inch LCD with HD + resolution in which to view social networks and videos on YouTube. With the team formed by the processor MediaTek Helio G35 and 2GB RAM you will be able to enjoy a performance for those mentioned basic tasks. In addition, it has a 32 GB storage that you can easily expand by microSD. By the way, its operating system is MIUI 11 based on Android 10, but Xiaomi has already announced that it will update to Android 11.

In the Redmi 9C you will also find a photographic system to take more than correct images, with a 13 MP main rear camera and a 5 MP front lens. The best is in the autonomy, because the phone mounts a gigantic 5,000 mAh battery that will prolong its life for about two days without using the charger. By the way, you can also buy the 2GB + 32GB Xiaomi Redmi 9C at AliExpress for 85 euros, with Bangood being the best prices at the moment for the terminal.

6.53-inch screen, HD + MediaTek Helio G35 processor 2 GB RAM, 32 GB expandable storage Triple rear camera 5,000 mAh battery

