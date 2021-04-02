This Xiaomi smartphone has just arrived and already has a 50 euro discount

Get one of the cheapest Xiaomi and get an extra discount.

Xiaomi’s smartphone, which was presented just a few days ago, can be yours at a discount. You have the opportunity to take Chinese device with you for less than 160 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about its global version, which you will receive at home with free shipping.

Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Note 10

Buy the Redmi Note 10 at the best price

Xiaomi’s smartphone arrives with a screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678, a solvent 8-core processor with which you will not have a single problem. This Redmi Note 10 also incorporates 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh that you can charge to a maximum power of 33W.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6784 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.43 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge USB-C, headphone jack and FM radio Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Note 10

