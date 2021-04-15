This Xiaomi smartphone already costs less than 100 euros

The POCO M3 is one of the best buys if you are looking for a very cheap smartphone.

Thanks to this eBay offer you can take home the LITTLE M3 for less than 100 euros. It is one of the best cheap smartphones, it comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. All you have to do is apply the coupon P15XIAOMI to get the best price.

Buy on eBay: LITTLE M3

Everything you earn with the POCO M3

POCO’s mobile incorporates a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Made of plastic, it has a beautiful and original design that is available in various colors. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that will give you hours and hours of use.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 3.5mm jack and FM radio Buy on eBay: LITTLE M3

