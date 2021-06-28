this Xiaomi Smart TV, with 4K and 55 “, plummets below 380 euros

The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 has a discount of 170 euros in MediaMarkt, but only for a limited time.

MediaMarkt is fully immersed in its Web Week, a period of offers with groundbreaking prices for those who buy on its website. We have taken a look at the catalog of discounted products, and there is one that stands out for its discount: the television 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1. This Smart TV, whose original price is 649 euros, goes down to 379 euros on MediaMarkt for a limited time only.

That’s right, if you need a good TV for the living room, you can take advantage of this 170 euro discount when you buy the Mi TV P1. Of course, you have to hurry, because the opportunity It will only be available until June 30. You will do well with a large TV, 55 inches, with 4K resolution and Android TV 10 so you can use your favorite apps. But there are many more benefits that play in favor of your purchase, and we will tell you about them now.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″

The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 has dimensions of 1243.9 x 285.3 x 782.2 mm (with base) and a weight of 11.9 kg (with base). Mount a panel 4K resolution LCD (3840 × 2160) with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision And, the truth is that it looks very good for its price. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and two 10W + 10W speakers with sound compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The processor of the Xiaomi TV is MediaTek 9611 1.5 GHz QuadCore, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The most interesting thing about this model is that it has Android TV 10, so you can enjoy the content of apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Spotify, Twitch and even Android games.

In the connectivity section we find Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1 with eARC), 2 USB 3.0 ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm jack, AV connection, optical output and CI slot. By the way, it has a very complete remote control that works by bluetooth. In short, the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 was already a great option for its original price, but it is even more difficult to find something better after this descent to 379 euros at MediaMarkt.

