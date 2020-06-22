This Xiaomi padlock will end the loss of keys and forgetfulness of the password

Whether for the gym locker or to securely close the backpack, padlocks are a most useful product for keep other people’s hands away from our belongings, and this is undeniable. However, times have changed, and key locks have become somewhat awkward for many people. Although its effectiveness remains the same. But it is true that there are faster ways to open a padlock.

And in this case it is Xiaomi that wants to show us, since the company, under one of its sub-brands, has launched an intelligent lock that is able to read our fingerprint as a security method, just like the vast majority of our phones do. And it is the typical curious gadget that we love, since it is a small but useful device, which always comes in handy.

Small and with fingerprint reader, this is the new padlock from Xiaomi

Well, you’ve seen it, there are no frills or risky designs, it is a padlock, a lifetime. However, it is not a classic padlock, since, as we have mentioned before, it has a fingerprint sensor on the bottom with which we can unlock it when closed, so that it is extremely safe, since it cannot be opened by anyone other than you. It is impossible for a lock to be even more personal.

It has a fingerprint reader with a microUSB port to charge its 110 mAh battery, thanks to which this fingerprint reader will work. But do not worry, you will not run out of battery at the most inopportune moment, since with a single charge you can unlock the padlock with your fingerprint around 2,500 times according to the manufacturer. To give you an idea, if you unlock it twice every day, it would take almost three and a half years to fully drain the battery. So zero worries.

This Xiaomi padlock is made of steel and zinc alloy, and is capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -10 to 55 ºC, in addition to integrating IPX7 water protection, so nothing will happen if it gets wet. Of course, you should not immerse it in water if you want to keep it intact. Although, having this microUSB port that we have talked about before, it is totally logical that it is not a good idea to get it wet.

