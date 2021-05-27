this Xiaomi mobile stays at 87 euros in AliExpress with an exclusive coupon

A good terminal for basic use for 50 euros less on AliExpress.

Well, nice and especially cheap. So is the Xiaomi Redmi 9C that, thanks to an exclusive coupon from AliExpress, it can be yours for only 87 euros. The coupon in question is 5SAVINGSES8 And with it, plus the existing discount in the store, you can save more than 50 euros when buying this good smartphone for day to day.

The launch price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C is 139 euros, so we recommend you take this opportunity to get a mobile with big screen and a generous battery that promises to reach two days of life. This, and much more, we will explain in detail below.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi 9C

This cheap Xiaomi mobile, which is currently under 90 euros, has a large screen. Specifically, the panel has 6.53 inch, IPS technology and HD + resolution. Inside is a processor MediaTek Helio G35, along with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It includes a microSD slot, so that capacity of storage is expandable.

In that small square module at the back are located the three cameras of the Redmi 9C: 13 MP main, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is housed in the notch shaped like a drop of water on the front, and is 5 MP.

The feature that stands out the most in this cheap mobile is autonomy, as it mounts a 5,000 mAh battery that promises to reach two days of use. In addition, it supports 10W fast charging. Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm headphone jack and face unlock are other details that do not go unnoticed.

If you want a smartphone for basic use without spending a lot of money, this Xiaomi Redmi 9C is a good option. Remember to apply the coupon 5SAVINGSES8 to buy it for 87 euros on AliExpress.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all