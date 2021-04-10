This Xiaomi mobile promises to sweep and is already on sale: the Mi 11 Lite drops to € 254 with a discount code | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Taking the witness of a very successful model comes the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a mid-range whose original price of 299 euros has already been significantly reduced in Spain, and that has just been put on sale.

The first months of the year have been quite intense in terms of news in the Xiaomi catalog, and the Asian brand takes the opportunity to renew practically all its product lines, including mobile phones.

One of those that has had a renewal has been the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which was very successful in 2020 and has a successor: it is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which comes in two versions, with and without 5G. The one that only has 4G is cheaper and costs 299 euros in stores like Amazon, although Ebay already sells it for much less.

If you apply the discount code P15XIAOMI It will be yours for only 254 euros, a real bargain if we consider that this phone has only been on sale for a few days in Spain.

With Snapdragon 732G and 6GB of RAM, power is guaranteed in this mobile, which also has NFC and fast charging at 33W, among other things.

It is a new product, brand new and sealed, with a two-year warranty corresponding. In addition, Ebay guarantees that you will receive your order in a timely manner, that is, in just one week. Shipping is national, without going through customs.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, which we have been able to test first hand, has everything to sweep in 2021 within its segment, starting with its price, of course, but also with a lot of power. With Snapdragon 732G and 6GB of RAM, it’s certainly not lacking in capacity.

That it does not have 5G is a but, and that is that there are already many cheap mobiles of 300 euros or less that have it, although since the coverage of these networks is lagging a lot, it may not be eliminatory.

In addition, it has NFC for mobile payments and a screen with an AMOLED panel, so in its own right it stands out within the mid-range.

Of course, the competition has it at home, among others with the POCO X3 Pro, which for 199 euros can perfectly overshadow it.

