In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If what you want is simply a phone that works smoothly, has a good battery and does not cost a lot of money, the Xiaomi Redmi 8 probably meets all those demands.

With 5,000 mAh battery capacity, offers practically 2-3 days of autonomy with normal use, and for less than € 100 right now on AliExpress Plaza, a store that ships from Spain in less than five business days.

Needless to say, it is a real mobile bargain, since it also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At Amazon, to give an example, this same device has a cost of € 118, although in Plaza you can choose the color you want without having to pay more.

This Xiaomi mobile arrives in Spain with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although it is its 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge that stands out, in addition to its low cost price.

Its screen is HD + and it has facial unlocking, in addition to fast charging, although unfortunately what it does not have is a fingerprint reader, neither capacitive nor under the screen.

In any case, with its technical specifications it is guaranteed that it works fast enough to use different apps without too many problems, including Facebook, Intagram or WhatsApp.

It already comes with USB Type C, unlike other mobiles in the low-cost segment, which continue to bet on the microUSB, which is gradually becoming obsolete.

Xiaomi is a brand known for having many products and at a very good price. These are 14 of which you can buy in Spain for less than € 20.

This cheap Xiaomi mobile has always been in reality, although on rare occasions it has been available for less than € 100 in Spain. When it has, it has been its Redmi 8A version, somewhat less powerful and with less capacity in both its RAM and storage.

Now that the new devices of the Chinese brand for 2020 are already on sale, we will surely see news in their entry range, although it is unlikely that we will see in the coming months a better mobile than the Redmi 8 in relation to quality-price, about all with the discount that you have right now in Plaza.

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.