I spend hours each day writing about firms like Redmi, and I still have not managed to locate myself in its extensive catalog. The Chinese firm has presented several terminals so far in 2020, such as the Redmi K30 and the new Redmi Note 9 family.

One of his most interesting releases has been the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is a step forward in design compared to its predecessors. Now, thanks to this offer, you can buy it at the best price on the internet.

This is one of the latest Redmi releases

The Xiaomi smartphone has been made of glass and has metal edges. Its front is almost entirely occupied by a 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution, except for a small hole that houses the front camera. In the back we find changes compared to its predecessors, the Redmi Note 8, with a square module that has been centered.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: 64 MP 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 119 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

5.020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MIMO, Z-Axis linear motor, water repellent body, IR sensor

The Redmi Note 9 Pro moves thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, which is accompanied by versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 5,020 mAh with 18W fast charge.

Redmi has added 4 cameras to the back of its new device: a 48 megapixel main lens, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a depth lens 2 megapixel. On the front, a 16 megapixel camera for selfies.

