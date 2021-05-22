This Xiaomi low cost smartwatch does practically everything and measures up to 11 different sports | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has been encouraged to bring its smart watches to Spain, with considerable success as well. The most affordable model of all has a price reduction on Amazon to make its price more attractive.

Xiaomi has hundreds of products for sale, dozens if we look at what the Asian firm officially sells in Spain. There were sectors that he had not yet explored in the West but that little by little he is trying to conquer.

One of them is that of smart watches, with the launch of two new models in Spain, starting with a fairly cheap smartwatch from Xiaomi that is also on sale. It’s the Mi Watch Lite and Amazon sells it for 47 euros at the moment.

This low cost smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, a long battery life and a color screen, as well as a minimalist but quite attractive design.

It is a modest reduction in absolute terms, although this has an explanation: its original price was 59.99 euros, so the margin for joys and discounts was not very wide either. That said, it is no less than 21% cheaper than at launch.

It is sold directly by Amazon, and that means that shipping is free from Spain and anywhere in the national territory, even if you don’t have Amazon Prime. Of course, if you have it, the delivery is faster.

GPS, 11 sports modes and battery for a while

A feature that must always be taken into account when buying a smartwatch is the battery, one of the weak points in the sector, although this is gradually being corrected. This model, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, has up to nine days of autonomy, although it should be noted (as we have seen in your analysis) that it depends largely on the use you give it.

If you have the GPS activated when training, for example running or cycling, the autonomy is greatly reduced, but it is something normal that happens to absolutely all watches.

It has several of the functions that have made smart watches a common thing for all types of users. We talk about the pedometer, the heart rate sensor and the sleep quality meter.

In addition, it quantifies up to 11 different sports activities and is completely submersible, so for the price you can ask for little more.

In it you can receive complete notifications from practically all apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram or Gmail, to name a few.

Its twin brother is the Amazfit Bip U, with a more or less similar price and a very similar design, although both brands are not the same and do not currently collaborate, but in the past, hence some of their devices are quite similar.

