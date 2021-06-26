this Xiaomi is the best you can buy with 200 euros

The Xiaomi mobile is one of the most recommended purchases of the moment.

One of the most interesting Xiaomi from last year can be yours for only 229 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. The Chinese smartphone arrives with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, not inconsiderable numbers.

The Xiaomi terminal incorporates a 120 Hz AMOLED panel, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm And till 5G. Is it worth it for something more than 200 euros? We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, a powerful processor that will move demanding applications smoothly. This Mi 10T Lite also incorporates 4 rear cameras and is compatible with the 5G connectivity, you can enjoy the maximum speed. What more can you ask for for 229 euros?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 4,820 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC, FM radio and 5G

