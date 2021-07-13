This Xiaomi is a success and costs less than 100 euros on Amazon

Get the Chinese firm’s smartphone and don’t pay too much.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take home one of the cheapest Xiaomi smartphones. The Redmi 9C is at your fingertips by less than 100 euros and can be a great buy. It is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.5 inch screen, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh. These are its main characteristics.

The Xiaomi device has a 6.53-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. In its entrails is the MediaTek Helio G35, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. As we have pointed out, they accompany you 2 GB of RAM memory.

The battery of this Redmi 9C reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh, you will be able to reach the end of the day without haste. The Redmi terminal also has a triple rear camera and added like the FM Radio.

MediaTek Helio G35 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory 6.53 ″ HD IPS screen + 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 10W 3.5mm jack, FM Radio and triple camera

