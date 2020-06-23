Redmi Note 8’s little brother has become Xiaomi’s new best seller

Xiaomi is one of the companies that sell the most in the global market right now, in fact it is the leading company in Spain, and it is something that does not surprise us, since the company has spent years improving its offer to achieve its objectives expansion, in which he started working a few years ago already.

And now, after the company reached the 30 million units sold of the Redmi Note 8, it has managed to get another of its terminals has already been sold 20 million times, That is said soon, and no, it is not a Redmi Note, as we are used to, but it is its little brother, the Redmi 8.

Redmi 8 reaches 20 million sales

Xiaomi has managed to sell the Redmi 8 about 20 million times, becoming one of the current Xiaomi mobiles Most popular with its older brother, the Redmi Note 8 that we have recommended so much throughout this year, since it has been one of the heavyweights in the mid-range. And now, Xiaomi’s bet for the low range is the one that has managed to succeed, surpassing 19 million units sold.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

specs

Screen: 6.22-inch HD + IPS LCD screen with water drop notch

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM3 / 4 GB

Storage32 / 64GB

Cameras Dual rear camera consisting of a 12 megapixel main lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front, 2-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charge up to 18W

Others Front fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, P2i splash protection

Starting price Starting at 112 euros

It is a very modest terminal, intended for that public that wants a basic mobile to be able to carry out basic tasks such as chatting and occasionally surfing the internet. Those people who want a smartphone because they want to have WhatsApp and little else. And for this, it is a more than enough terminal, and it is capable of offering a good result.

The Redmi 8 already has a successor, however, it has now been when it has reached its peak in terms of sales. Something similar to what has happened with his older brother, the Redmi Note 8, but that, after all, is the most logical thing, so many millions of sales are not achieved in a short time.

