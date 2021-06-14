This Xiaomi gadget is the best you can buy for less than 30 euros

Xiaomi’s smart bracelet has no fault, it will be the best companion.

You have the opportunity to take the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for only 26 euros thanks to DHgate. All you have to do is apply the coupon UEFADEAL58 before finalizing the purchase.

Xiaomi smart bracelet can be the best companion for your smartphone, no matter what brand it is. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 arrives with a full color AMOLED panel that reaches 1.56 inches. This has grown compared to the previous generation, which stayed at 1.2 inches.

Incorporates different sports modes, you can get the most out of it: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, rope, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training. In addition, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and a sensor capable of measuring the blood oxygen concentration.

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Deals, Wearables, Xiaomi

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join