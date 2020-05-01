Xiaomi’s ecosystem of IoT devices is increasingly wide, and in its catalog we can find countless connected devices for the home.

The new product that arrives to be part of the solutions for the Smart Home is the My Smart Standing Fan 1C, the new Xiaomi fan it can be controlled by voice and by mobile. And just as the brand has accustomed us, the price of the device is very tight.

We have just entered the month of May and the summer is getting closer. To make high temperatures more bearable, the Asian giant is preparing to launch this smart fan, which will be available soon on the European market.

At the design level, the Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C follows the same lines as the other household products of the company. It presents a minimalist and simple appearance, finished in white.

Xiaomi’s smart fan features seven custom-made blades that guarantee a constant and smooth airflow. It has two modes of use (standard and sleep), and offers three speed settings to choose the most appropriate depending on the needs.

The device features a wide and stable base to hold it in place properly. The mast is adjustable in height, allowing you to adjust it as best suits you according to the needs of each room. Thanks to this, You can place it both on the floor and on a table.

Xiaomi highlights that it is a very quiet fan, with a noise level of 37.2 dB. It can be controlled with the mobile phone through the Mi Home app and it is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing you to operate it with voice instructions.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C will arrive in Europe soon at a recommended retail price of € 39.99.