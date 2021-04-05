This Xiaomi fan is controlled by mobile and voice, and is on sale for € 39.99 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Gear up for the high temperatures, which are already just around the corner. Take advantage of this offer to get the Xiaomi smart fan at the best price: it is controlled with the mobile and the voice, and it is discounted for only 39.99 euros.

Being proactive is very important to save and get the best prices. So now is the best time to equip yourself to face the high temperatures of summer. If you wait any longer, prices will start to rise and you will have to pay significantly more for any air conditioning or ventilation system.

If what you want is a cheap fan with good features, take note because this offer interests you. This Xiaomi fan is controlled with the mobile and with the voice, and now you can get it at the best price: it is discounted on eBay and only costs 39.99 euros.

Specifically, the model that is currently on sale is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C, a floor fan that offers very interesting features for the little it costs right now.

This fan can be programmed, turned off or turned directly from the Xiaomi Mi Home mobile app. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

It is a smart fan with WiFi connection, and one of its most outstanding features is that it can be controlled with the mobile phone and through voice commands. You can handle it with total comfort using the Mi Home smartphone application, from where you can program it, rotate it or adjust the speed.

What’s more, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Thanks to this, you can control it with your smart speaker using voice instructions.

This Xiaomi smart fan has a minimalist, attractive and elegant design, which follows the same line as the other home products of the brand. The entire fan is white, so that it goes unnoticed in any room and fits in all the rooms of the house.

It is equipped with seven blades that guarantee a strong and homogeneous air flow. It has two modes of operation (standard and sleep), and you can choose between three speed settings depending on how hot it is.

The Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C has a wide and stable base so you can place it anywhere safely. The height can be adjusted so that it can be used both on the floor and on a table or other surface.

