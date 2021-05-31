This Xiaomi falls to 129 euros on Amazon, but only for a limited time

Get one of the cheapest Xiaomi and get an extra discount.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you can get the Redmi 9T and pay no more than 129 euros. The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Chinese terminal has a 6.53 inch panel, one of the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon Y a huge battery that reaches 6,000 mAh. These are its main characteristics.

Xiaomi device arrives with a 6.53-inch screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 662, a processor with which you will enjoy good performance. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T also incorporates a quad rear camera Y a 6,000 mAh battery that will not leave you lying. What else are you going to ask for at this price?

Snapdragon 6624 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ screen, Full HD + 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

