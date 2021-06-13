This Xiaomi dual band router for only € 19 is what you need to have the best Internet connection at home | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although the routers provided by the different telephone operators fulfill their purpose quite well, if you have a large house, there are many walls between your devices and you have many devices connected to the Internet, it is likely that you need another router and you do not need to spend a lot money knowing that there is the Xiaomi Mi Router 4A.

The Xiaomi Mi Router 4A is one of the most advanced routers on the market and at a fairly affordable price for any pocket, a dual-band wireless router that you will be able to configure in just one minute and that you will be able to access from any computer or even from the application on the mobile.

This Xiaomi Mi Router 4A router is on sale at only € 19.70 on Amazon, in a device that you can receive next week with full guarantee.

This Xiaomi Mi Router 4A router at € 19.70 is reduced by more than five euros compared to its previous price, which makes it practically affordable for anyone who needs a better internet connection at home.

This router supports Smart Connect offering 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands under a single Wi-Fi name. Best of all, this router selects the optimal frequency band based on the situation.

It has four external antennas so that the signal reaches any part of our house, regardless of the walls there are, thus improving transmission performance.

Also, thanks to its 64 MB memory The stability of data transmission and the stable connectivity of each access device are guaranteed, being able to connect more than 10 devices at the same time without affecting its efficiency.

