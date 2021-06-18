This Xiaomi costs less than 100 euros, but only for a limited time

If you are looking for a very cheap terminal, you can trust the Xiaomi smartphone.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take the Redmi 9 for less than 100 euros. We talk about their global version, which they accompany 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. In addition, you will not have to pay a single euro for shipping.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with an IPS panel, one of the processors of MediaTek Y 4 cameras, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about one of the cheapest.

Buy the cheapest Redmi 9

The Xiaomi smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s creations, the Helio G80. You will enjoy smooth performance on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 9 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh.

MediaTek Helio G80 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + 5,020 mAh battery with fast charging of 18W 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join