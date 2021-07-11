This Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and cheap: it costs 28 euros and is perfect for the summer | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now with the arrival of good weather we can take the music wherever we want, not only listen to it in our own home, but also on the beach, in the pool, in the mountains or in our second residence, and among all the Bluetooth speaker offers that we have in the market, Xiaomi has one of the best.

And you can get one of the best Xiaomi Bluetooth speakers at a very discounted price, ideal for all these parties that you deserve in the summer with your loved ones and friends, and thanks to eBay you can get one of the best wireless speakers, and on top of that, waterproof.

Now you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker at € 27.99 on eBay, in a product sent from Spain and that you will receive in the next few days safely at your home.

That’s the best wireless Bluetooth speaker you can buy for this summer, and it’s only $ 27.99

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker from the offer € 27.99 on eBay you can pay by card or PayPal, for greater security, and comes from a seller with almost all positive feedback, making it a safe purchase.

This wireless speaker can play music up to 10 hours per charge, and also has a built-in microphone for hands-free function. As if that were not enough, it is resistant to water and dust with IP55 certification, so you can leave it on the beach or in the pool because it withstands splashes well.

Best of all, you can connect it to your phone or tablet through Bluetooth 5.0, offering a much faster and more stable connection, without interference and consuming little battery.

Also if you buy two units you could create a much more immersive audio environment, and even throw a great party wherever you go.

