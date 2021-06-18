This Xiaomi beast has the maximum power and a spectacular price

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make right now.

You have the opportunity to get one of the most powerful POCO thanks to this AliExpress offer. The Chinese device arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The POCO terminal has a nice design, a Full HD + display and one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. We tell you everything you need to know about this POCO X3 Pro.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro at the best price

POCO’s smartphone raises the bar with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful chip that you can demand the maximum from. Arrives with a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. This POCO X3 Pro also features FM radio, NFC connectivity, and headphone jack. At this price, very few can stand up to it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 608 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join