WWE has a very diverse cast of wrestlers and a wealth of different talents. This WWE talent is fed up and may leave the company.

Lio Rush

He is Lio Rush, the cruiserweight champion a few months ago. He was upset on social media to see that he was not part of the tournament for decreeing the new NXT cruiserweight champion.

As reported the wrestlers participating in this tournament are: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Isaiah «Swerve» Scott, The Son of the Ghost, Akira Tozawa and Knight Jack Gallagher.

Lio Rush angry about being left out of the tournament for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Controversial tweets

Lio went to his social networks and put some very controversial tweets in an ironic tone that perhaps have not been very good. Lio also has a history with this from Twitter, in 2017 he already had problems of this styleAt that time, she again pulled the irony to say “that no one is prepared for Asuka”, she said this since Emma confronted Asuka in TLC and soon after she was fired.

In this case Lio has made reference to whether today was the day of the innocent retweeting the WWE announcement of the cruiserweight championship. He was not happy with that tweet he later posted

“No game …… No toy… .. No cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE, do you want to tell me something?

This is already very strong, maybe it could be acting inside the kayfabe, because with the history he has on Twitter, I see it very strange that he is played like this in a hot moment. But if not Lio Rush can have his hours numbered in WWE.

