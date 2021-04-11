This would pay to see Cruella and Black Widow on Disney +! | AP

The famous platform Disney + offers us in Mexico the option of watching Cruella and Black Widow movies from home or at the cinema and we will tell you how much it will cost so you don’t miss these long-awaited premieres that you are surely eager to see.

There is no doubt that the health contingency changed everything, first it caused the closure of cinemas in almost the entire world, which affected the industry like no other crisis had.

And one of the solutions of the big studios was to launch their movies direct on their streaming platforms, Disney opted for that strategy with Mulan, Soul y Raya and The Last Dragon, although at an extra cost to be able to enjoy them without having to wait.

Now that we are waiting Cruella and Black Widow, the mouse company in Mexico offers us the option of watching it from home or at the movies.

Unlike Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon, which did not make it to theaters, with Cruella and Black widow we have the opportunity to choose how we want to see it.

For Disney + users who are eager to enjoy these new productions, but for some reason cannot / want to go to the movies, they will be able to see them with Premier Access for only MXN $ 329.

It is worth mentioning that paying the Premier Access, the user can play the tape as many times as he wants on any device where he has Disney +.

Black Widow was scheduled to premiere in May 2020, but the pandemic threw the plans overboard.

The film, supposedly, marks Scarlett Johansson’s last appearance as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Black Widow Marvel studios plans to release Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, which will arrive in November and December respectively.

Cruella, meanwhile, will arrive on Friday, May 28, and features performances by Oscar winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

On the other hand, it was recently announced that Netflix has won Disney + streaming rights to Spider-Man and the Venomverse.

So Netflix users will have the opportunity to enjoy all Sony Pictures movies after they hit theaters.

And it is that Disney + users are aware that the two Spider-Man solo films are one of the only tapes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are not on the streaming service, and it will not be soon when Disney + can have them in their catalog, since it has been announced that Sony Pictures reached an agreement with Netflix so that the platform has the exclusive rights to its productions, including those of Spider-Man and the Venomverse.

According to Comic Book, the Starz! It was the home of Sony titles, but with the new contract Netflix will have all the releases starting in 2022.

In addition to the future tapes of Spider-man, we will have Morbius, which opens in January 2022 and is part of the Venomverse, that franchise that will somehow connect with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

It is worth mentioning that the deal means that Sony movies will be in the Netflix catalog after their cinematic exhibition, not at the same time as is happening this year with Warner Bros. and HBO Max, or as Disney has done with a premium subscription for see Mulan and Raya and The Last Dragon.