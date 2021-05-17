This would not be the time to discuss the Fed’s asset purchase cut

(Bloomberg) – Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the weaker-than-expected US jobs report showed that the economy has yet to reach the threshold to justify reducing the massive purchases of US bonds. central bank.

“According to the April employment report, we have not made substantial progress,” Clarida said Monday, referring to the central bank’s guidance on when it will start to reduce bond purchases. Answering questions after a virtual speech at an Atlanta Fed conference, he said that “as the year progresses” policymakers will evaluate the data and “will certainly give a warning before anticipating slowing down on those. purchases”.

Employers added 266,000 new jobs last month, which was drastically less than the 1 million forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while unemployment rose to 6.1%.

The Fed set interest rates near zero to help the economy recover from the pandemic and promised to maintain a monthly asset purchase rate of $ 120 billion until the US has made substantial progress in employment and inflation.

Critics warn that ultra-expansionary monetary policy is fueling inflation and point to the biggest price hike since 2009 last month as proof.

Clarida said the recovery should pick up steam, and that production would increase 6% or possibly 7% this year, but that the labor market remained in a deep hole caused by COVID-19 and that any increase in prices should be temporary due to supply mismatches as the economy reopens.

“The path to balancing supply and demand in the labor market, especially in the service sector, may take some time and may put some upward pressure on prices as workers return to the labor market,” said Clarida. , pointing to the April jobs report as evidence. “We have to be in tune and be attentive to that flow of data.”

