The nostalgic ones are in luck because just a few weeks ago the new Tony Hawk game, which will be the remastering of the first two titles for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Ramps, circuits and other obstacles will return to the current generation consoles, as the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X looms around the corner. Many players started this adventure with the popular skater on PlayStation 1, but can you imagine what it would be like? an 8-bit Tony Hawk video game and with lateral scroll? A YouTube channel has made this a reality.

This is the BitCine channel, where he has made other pixelated versions of Avengers: Endgame and other movies. This time it was the turn of a classic PlayStation game like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and it gave him a touch more arcade like an 8 bit game. As you can see below, this version is characterized by the side scroll, more pixelated graphics and sound effects that remind us of the arcade games of the 80s. Of course, it maintains very personal elements of the original game, such as the controls, especially to maintain balance in the railings and the music, an adapted version of Blitzkrieg Bop de los Ramones. This video will surely bring you many memories despite the totally modified aesthetics.

Demakes are prized among the most nostalgic gamers, but the industry looks forward to improve graphics to sickly levels. A good example of this was the first technical demo of the PlayStation 5 that tells us how the games will run on the next generation of consoles.

