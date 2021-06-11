this would fully immerse himself in the promising RISC-V architecture, rival to ARM

ARM dominates everything in the mobility market, but for years the solutions based on the RISC-V architecture pose a promising alternative.

The latest rumors suggest that Intel is interested in the acquisition of SiFive, the reference manufacturer of chips based on the RISC-V architecture. If realized, the operation would put Intel in an interesting position to deal with an ARM that is lately intractable.

SiFive has many suitors

According to sources close to the negotiation Intel has offered more than 2 billion dollars for SiFive, but this company is being courted by other suitors who also intend to close an acquisition.

At Intel, they do not rule out another option that is also striking: that of invest a certain amount of money to have a stake in SiFive.

This company has been one of the pioneers in the development of chips based on the RISC-V architecture, and although the features are not comparable to those of ARM developments, the totally open character of that architecture and its set of instructions pose an interesting alternative to the dominance imposed by the British company.

According to analysts SiFive was valued at about $ 500 million in 2020, and has become a “candy” for the semiconductor giants following NVIDIA’s yet-to-be-closed acquisition of ARM.

Via | Bloomberg