This would be the unusual design of Lenovo’s next gaming mobile

04/07/2021 at 10:42 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

In recent years we have seen how the gaming sector has increased within the field of smartphones. This has led to a series of devices focused on this aspect, with bizarre designs taken from science fiction movies. The one we bring you today is pretty close to this description, and it would be Lenovo’s next gaming device. We talk about Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro.

It waits for tomorrow April 8 all the details of this new terminal are known through a special presentation. However, through the Weibo forums we have already been able to know the first brushstrokes of its design. And as you can see, it is a peculiar device in terms of appearances. The first photo that you can see on these lines refers to the back of the terminal, which has ventilation to cool device components. Among the most outstanding features, the device would arrive with a 144Hz AMOLED panel, processor Snapdragon 888, up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. In addition, it would equip a camera with a 64MP main sensor and 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charge.

At the moment it is expected that the device is officially presented in China. There are still no details on whether Lenovo intends to launch this terminal in other regions.