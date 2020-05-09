The segment of the electric pick-ups looks very interesting in the coming years, in which we will see the Rivian R1T, the electric Ford F-150 and even one under the Hummer brand … And all of them will have the Tesla Cybertruck in front of them. The Tesla pick-up is one of the most transgressive cars in a long time and the expectation generated has already exceeded 500,000 reservations, and some people are already imagining it as a tactical vehicle.

Youtuber ‘Electric Future’ and car designer Jan Peisert have joined forces to imagine what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like as a military vehicle, a tactical and electric pick-up capable of serving the army.

Typical military green color, security windows as small as possible and a fully armored cabin. To all this we must add that the car will already come standard with an exoskeleton of ultra-resistant stainless steel cold rolled, the same material used in the SpaceX ships.

Imagine this tactical Cybertruck with a deployable drone, different weapons, capacity for up to 12 seats and photovoltaic panels to get electricity thanks to the sun. This system is, in fact, something that Tesla itself values ​​as a real option for its pick-up, and calculates that it can generate approximately 24 kilometers of autonomy per day.

Not only that, but they have proposed the Cybertruck as the basis for other military vehicles derived from it, from light attack vehicles with roof guns to three-axle versions. Although it is only a digital recreation, we cannot forget that the United States Army is already preparing to implant electric vehicles in the next decade, so it is not unreasonable to think of similar modifications in the future.

And it is that electric 4x4s can be a good base as military vehicles, with advantages on the battlefield such as their lower thermal footprint and less noise compared to combustion vehicles. In addition, in the case of the Cybertruck we have an ultra resistant body and a very powerful propeller.

Recall that the Tesla pick-up will have, in its most powerful version, three electric motors with a total power of 800 hp and 1,300 Nm of torque. The American company is currently searching for the best location for a new factory in the United States, in which the Cybertruck should start manufacturing throughout 2021.

