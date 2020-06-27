The startup Zephyr Aerospace has designed a series of seats on two levels of an avant-garde nature, which will not only facilitate social distancing between passengers, but will also allow us to lie down, if we wish, throughout the trip.

Aeronautical engineers have managed to find the key to manufacture some state-of-the-art airplane seats that would allow people to have a very good trip while lying down and with sufficient distance in front of other passengers.

The composition of the seats in today’s aircraft are going to have to be reconfigured allowing a greater social distance between people, and that is why engineers around the world are already working to sell designs to manufacture futuristic seats that can not only ensure social distancing in this type of travel, but also that they can make the stay more pleasant for passengers.

The company Zephyr Aerospace has proposed a double-decker seating option that fits most Boeing and Airbus aircraft while also allowing passengers to lie flat. It should be noted that this is an invention aimed at passengers with a premium ticket but much better than those currently offered on these trips with a more expensive ticket.

Those seats will not only allow us to spend the trip lying down, but at the same time promote social distance and privacy without having an annoying neighbor who always hits us with the elbow.

The CEO of Zephyr Aerospace, Jeffrey O’Neill, He pointed out that the idea came to him when he was sitting on one of those long plane trips and could not sleep, so he thought of devising some type of seat that could make this type of travel more enjoyable. He states that “basically we managed to adapt another seat on top of another. So they are essentially two levels, and they are not as high a seat off the ground as people might imagine. “

At the moment it is not a tangible invention because you will not be able to find it in any airline, but the company Zephyr Aerospace is in talks with four main airlines to see if they buy the project and perhaps with a little luck you can enjoy this type of seats on a futuristic airplane trip.

[Vía: InterestingEngineering]