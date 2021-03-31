This would be the rotation of the Boston Red Sox for the 2021 season

The Boston Red Sox they have one rotation stable to compete in the 2021 season of the MLB.

With the return of Eduardo Rodríguez in the second week of the regular season, the SOx network they are going to have one rotation stable with the following names and order:

Eduardo Rodríguez Nathan Eovaldi Garret Richards Tanner Houck Martín Pérez

However, in what Rodriguez recovers from a whole, the rotation of the Red Sox It will be formed in this way:

Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck Garret Richards Martin Perez Nick Pivvett

Manager Alex Cora said he wasn’t sure how he would tackle the next four pitchers after Eovaldi, but revealed that using a starter is a thing of the past.

It is no secret that SOx network They will also get better when Chris Sale makes his official return to the MLB 2021.