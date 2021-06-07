this would be the requirements and characteristics of the ‘Super Follow’

Super Follow is a Twitter feature officially announced in February of this year and its formal implementation would be very close. This was indicated by analyst Jane Manchun Wong after her latest investigation. In its most recent leak, unveiled the apparent requirements to activate this monetization system.

Based on the latest information, Twitter will impose three mandatory conditions to access Super Follow. In the first instance, users must have at least 10 thousand followers, be over 18 years of age, and have published at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days.

Another important point to keep in mind is that not all users would be eligible for Super Follow, even if they comply with the aforementioned aspects. The screenshots posted by Manchun Wong show a process that accounts must go through to apply to the program. The acceptance process would take about 10 days, approximately.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

‘Super Follow’ would be like Patreon, but on Twitter

Twitter has been working on monetization tools for a long time and Super Follow is the one that has attracted the most attention. Followers who want to collaborate with their favorite accounts could pay a monthly subscription of $ 4.99. Thus, they would have access to exclusive tweets and other “advantages”. In the latter case, mention is made of Labels (labels) that tweeters could give their “super followers”, which appear similar to the badges that Facebook gives users, according to their level of interaction with pages.

The Manchun Wong images also show that the accounts that apply to Super Follow would have to indicate what content they offer and on what platform. The peculiar fact is that “adult content” appears among the categories, while OnlyFans is in the default list of services, along with Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, among others.

Filtering these details suggests that the start-up would be very close of this new monetization platform. In addition to Super Follow, Twitter already allows you to send “tips” to preferred accounts, and also offers to organize Spaces with paid access. To all this we must add Twitter Blue, the paid version of the social network that became official at the beginning of this month.

