This would be the replacement for Max Holloway against Yair Rodríguez

Max Holloway had to come out of his fight with Yair Rodríguez on July 17 due to injury and Giga Chikadze agrees to replace him. The Georgia fighter just confirmed this in a video on social media:

“Max Holloway withdrew from the Yair Rodriguez fight due to injury. UFC called me to replace him and of course I accepted. Now we are waiting for Yair. He didn’t fight for 20 or 21 months. Guess what I was doing? I was fighting, fighting and fighting. I’ve fought six times, I beat all my opponents. This boy started playing. A few days have passed.

Notice

«I have not received an answer. Hopefully on July 17, but I heard he’s a bit of an idiot. He didn’t show up four times with Zabit (Magomedsharipov), and I heard he did everything he could to get out of this fight. I don’t think the guy is afraid to be in the UFC, but hopefully now he will meet me face to face so we can talk. I can not wait”.

It should be mentioned that at the moment the official announcement that would arrive after the acceptance of «El Pantera» is missing. Also remember that this is not the first time that Giga Chikadze talks about fighting with the Mexican:

I’m going to say something that I really want to say: if the fans and Dana White and Sean Shelby really want to see something special, I think me versus Yair Rodriguez will be a real ninja fight. At some point, I think this fight has to happen. It has to be like Mortal Kombat. I would love to. I want to fight Max Holloway first. And if I can’t against Calvin Kattar. But if neither of the two fights work, I wait for Yair Rodríguez«.

Yair Rodríguez at UFC Mexico

Advertisement