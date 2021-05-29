This would be the real reason why James Rodríguez was called off from the Colombian National Team

The magical left-hander of James Rodriguez will not appear with the Colombia selection for the double round of the South American Qualifiers and Copa América 2021 after a press release in which the federation explained the reasons for the decision finally made by the coach Reinaldo Rueda.

“In recent days, the steering wheel was subjected to medical examinations, which determined that it is not at the optimal level of competition, therefore, it will not be able to join the group called by Reinaldo Rueda for the aforementioned commitments and the South American championship” says the statement.

However, the Everton footballer replied with another statement in which he showed his dissatisfaction with the decision. He claimed to be physically recovered to represent his country. And also, he says he did not know about his recall.

“With surprise I receive the statement from the coaching staff, stating that they do not count on me and wishing me a full recovery. Recovery that I have already made and in which I have sacrificed a lot, “he said. “Not receiving the trust of the coaching staff breaks with everything and causes me enormous pain, since I have always left even my life for the Colombian national team shirt,” he added.

However, the reasons could be other, as stated by the journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet in the Sports Blog of Blu Radio. He said that James had to report to the Colombian National Team and did not do so because he was in Medellín with his family. This did not sit well with Reinaldo Rueda.

“Those who came from Europe had a deadline to appear on the night of May 27, it did not happen with James and it seems that this is the underlying reason … Reliable sources confirm that the reason was that the player did not appear and this Friday work began with all the players, “declared journalist Fabián Poveda.

“James, even with injury, was expected to continue his recovery alongside the National Team,” he added. Now Rueda opted to call Edwin Cardona, who will report back after playing with Boca Junior.

Colombia will visit Peru next Thursday and will host the Argentine National Team on June 8 in Barranquilla.

