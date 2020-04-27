         This would be the next Samsung mobile with a ‘classic’ motorized camera

Samsung took longer than other brands to adopt the notch, although it is currently its most common solution for the front camera, along with perforation on the screen. Where the South Korean company has not explored much is in motorized chambersAlthough this could change in the future.

OnLeaks has shared new renders of a new Samsung terminal that would count with a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7T Pro. It would be the first of its kind, with the only antecedent of the Samsung Galaxy A80 with a motorized mechanism, but more complex.

Samsung with old-fashioned motorized camera

Unfortunately, we do not have many details of the terminal beyond what can be seen in the photo. We have a terminal with rear camera with three lenses and motorized front, so it has a screen with nothing in between. For having, it does not even have the fingerprint reader, which would be in the back.

You can see the USB-C connector in the photos, but it would not have a headphone connector. Due to its characteristics, it is a terminal that would probably fit in some way. in the Galaxy A series, although its model remains a mystery.

So far the only Samsung model that has included a motorized mechanism for its front camera has been the Samsung Galaxy A80. We have not heard of the Galaxy A81 yet, so it is a possibility, although the fact that the fingerprint reader is behind and not on the screen -as in the Samsung Galaxy A80- makes us think that it is possibly in a lower price range.

At the moment, nothing confirmed by Samsung, so we have to wait. OnLeaks has unveiled a few brushstrokes about its specs: 6.5-inch screen, IR blaster and dimensions of 160.9 x 77 x 9.2 mm (not counting the bulge of the camera).

