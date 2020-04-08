For a few years we have been seeing how manufacturers are putting the point of view on the quality of the photographic section of their devices, And one of the things they are doing to improve in this regard is to increase the resolution of their main sensors, even though quantity does not equal quality.

We have already seen 108 megapixel sensors in terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Xiaomi Mi 10 or the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and the truth is that, although they do not give bad results, do not make a huge difference from the 50-megapixel sensors of other terminals like the Huawei P40 Pro, beyond when it comes to zooming when we see the image in the gallery.

And now, it seems that we are close to seeing a device arrive on the market that would not only exceed this resolution, but would almost double it, since would have a 192 megapixel camera, something unprecedented in the history of telephony and that, on paper, promises good results.

192 megapixels and a mid-range processor, this would be the smartphone with the largest camera on the market

That’s right, in a short time we could see a terminal arriving to the market that would mount a 192 megapixel sensor, as leaked on Weibo, which It would practically duplicate the resolutions that we have seen in the terminals that we have mentioned before. Something that may sound good, but that draws a little attention, especially if it is accompanied by a mid-range processor.

When I tested the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the 108 megapixel sensor had some difficulties when taking several photographs in a row due to the resources that processing needs, and the truth is that it is not the best experience when we want to take several images in the same shot.

And this device, according to the leak, ** would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, ** that although it improves the performance of the Snapdragon 730G, it does not become like that of a high-end processor, which could even present certain difficulties to the process these high-resolution photos. Although the truth is that this specific processor has support for this resolution.

At the moment we do not know what would be the brand that would launch this device to the market, so everything is still quite open, but it seems that some manufacturer plans to test this resolution before integrating this sensor into a high-end device, just as Xiaomi did with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

He new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 has support for 200 megapixel sensors, so it would not be strange to see this 192 megapixel size reach a high-end device throughout the year, perhaps after this mid-range terminal goes on the market and its results are verified.

