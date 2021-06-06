This would be the new Twitter functions of ‘change who can reply’ and ‘safe mode’ | Technology

Those are all new features that are coming to Twitter very soon, and that will change the way you interact with other users.

Although we already know that Twitter is working on its new subscription service that will cost $ 2.99 a month with some new features, there are other functions that the social network is working on and it seems that they will reach all users, regardless of whether or not they have a paid membership.

These novelties have been located by the engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who went to his Twitter account to explain them, and specifically talks about the new features of “changing who can respond”, “security mode” and a new raised hand emoji.

Perhaps the most important characteristic is that of “Change who can answer”. With this, we will be able to publish a tweet, and choose who will be able to respond to it or if we do not want responses in it. This is a controversial addition, since it would go against freedom of expression and we will not know if it will be limited or not under certain circumstances.

Twitter is working on the ability to “Change who can reply” after the tweet has been published pic.twitter.com/1upVyafkmS – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

The other feature is a kind of security mode That can be managed through the configuration page of our account. If we enabled it, certain accounts would be automatically blocked for seven days.

Specific, Those spam accounts, those that use certain foul language or that are sending repetitive or uninvited responses would be blocked.. This function would not block those with whom we have interacted or are following.

Twitter is working on implementing the “Safety Mode” settings page which they’ve shown in the 2021 Twitter Analyst Day slide deck (https://t.co/1nqKfRQP26, via The Verge) https://t.co/68Un0gY1LE pic .twitter.com / U6TbQbjDzy – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

Finally another feature is the inclusion of raised hand emoji on Twitter Spaces. It would be a typical reaction for a participant to ask to speak or to be given a turn.

Twitter is working on Raised Hand emoji reaction ✋ in @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/3301F3vEwD – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

At the moment it seems that all these features would be included in the free Twitter membership and not in the paid one, but any other changes in this regard could not be ruled out before they are available.