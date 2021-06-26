This would be the new Samsung smartwatch: a hybrid between a Galaxy Watch and a Galaxy Watch Active | Technology

Samsung would have dispensed with the launch of a new iteration of its Watch Active range of watches for this year.

We have been following the information about the next launch of the Samsung smartwatch for a few months, and although renders relating to a supposed Galaxy Watch Active 4 had already been leaked, additional images have now appeared that definitively confirm its final name and where the name “Active ”Disappears.

In this way, It seems that Samsung will only launch a Galaxy Watch 4 this year and would dispense with the Active model, although curiously the renders that we now observe seem to combine both watch offers in a single launch that we could see now after the summer.

Usually, the Watch Active series is separated from the regular Galaxy Watch line that usually has a more traditional design, however these new images provided by 91mobiles They bet on the name of Galaxy Watch 4 and with a design more similar to the Active.

In addition to the different name, the truth is that these new renders already reveal the new design of Samsung’s smart watch, as we said, a hybrid of the current Galaxy Watch and the current Galaxy Watch Active. So it bets on the more elegant design of the Galaxy Watch Active and some more traditional parts that are reminiscent of the normal Galaxy Watch.

For the rest, we see that the sphere is now completely circular, uses wireless charging and the two side buttons are preserved.

Perhaps it may upset that the regular Galaxy Watch series has been removed for this year, But maybe South Koreans are looking for a cleaner offer on the market so that the consumer public has it much clearer without diversifying the offer so much.

Be that as it may, this new line of Samsung watches is distinctive, very particular, special and different due to the different colors of both the dial and the straps, and therefore it goes towards an audience with an older fork and especially designed to give our wrist a certain elegance.