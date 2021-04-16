this would be the new luxury physical activity bracelet

Fitbit would be about to launch its first product since acquiring Google. According to Winfuture, it would be a luxury activity bracelet, the Fitbit Luxe. The device would have a stainless steel case – which would give it that premium look – interchangeable straps and an OLED screen.

When you think of the first Fitbit product under Google’s orbit, you might think of a Wear OS smartwatch. The Silicon Valley giant needs to give its smartwatch operating system a boost. Fitbit, meanwhile, has successful proposals such as Versa and Versa Lite.

However, and to the surprise of many, the company would bet on a physical activity bracelet. The rumors are accompanied by promotional images of a product called Fitbit Luxe. The design resembles Fitbit Inspire 2 launched in 2020 but conveys a premium feel.

As for the straps, these would have the classic buckle adjustment. Furthermore, they would be interchangeable, a positive feature for lovers of customization, even more so in a product that seeks to differentiate itself from those of lower price.

Fitbit Luxe, with a steel case and in three colors

The stainless steel case of the Fitbit Luxe would apparently arrive in three colors: black, gold and silver. The rest of the hardware details are unknown, such as battery life, sensors, and screen resolution. According to Winfuture, the manufacturer thinks of using a panel with technology OLED.

Undoubtedly, one of the strengths of the Fitbit Luxe should be its good performance in everyday activities and sports. This would be thanks to the water resistance, the heart rate monitor, the ability to track sleep and stress and the built-in GPS.

At the moment, the price of this device is unknown. Roland Quandt of Winfuture says It would be somewhere between the $ 149 Fitbit Charge 4 and the $ 229 Fitbit Versa 3. Although it is aimed at an audience that seeks premium, one of the challenges for Fitbit to overcome is price, since there are many options in the market.

There is also no data on the presentation of the device, although expected to arrive soon. Now we only have to be patient and wait to know when it will be launched and in which markets it will be available.

