This would be the new Google Pixel Watch according to this video and renders | Technology

Finally, Google would have dared to launch a Pixel Watch at the end of 2021, and we would already know a large part of the design thanks to these renders.

Google is late in the smartwatch market where players such as Samsung, Apple or Xiaomi are quite well established, but those from Mountain View seem to be clear that it is better late than never, and will launch their new Pixel Watch, as that might presumably be called, in the last stretch of 2021.

Google is resisting very important market niches such as mobile telephony or other smart devices such as watches, but according to the leaker Jon prosser In its latest FrontPageTech video, it appears that Google is very close to announcing its endeavor in the smartwatch market with a Pixel Watch that would look like this.

First, clarify that there is no official information about it, and that the renders that you can see in the video and accompanying the news have been created by Prosser himself after having seen real material of the watch.

Taking this into account, we observe that the supposed Pixel Watch drinks a lot compared to iterations such as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or even the OnePlus Watch, standing out for its circular crown and not square like other models, and based only on a circular button located on the right area that will allow us to navigate through the interface. The screen would supposedly also have to be touch for these issues.

Comment that the straps will be interchangeable and that there will be about 20 models of straps available at its launch, with which in this way Google would be appealing to various age segments to make its smart watch attractive to a greater set of users.

The Pixel Watch would bet on the system WearOS with a redesigned interface for the occasion but, apart from the above, we do not know a single specification about it.

Do you want to perform at your best in your sports training? Sports smart watches will be a great support to achieve this.

Although the video says that it considers that the watch could be announced in October, it also shows that Google could change the plans for this watch at any time with which many other things could happen such as a later launch or even a cancellation. .