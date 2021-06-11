This would be the new design of the iPad mini, according to Jon Prosser

For months we echoed that iPad mini will receive a new design later this year. The rumors have been reinforced over the weeks and now it is Jon Prosser, an active leaker of future Apple products, who contributes his own images about the new tablet. It is worth mentioning that we are facing a series of renders that, according to Prosser, are based on real images of the device.

The first thing that stands out is the significant reduction of frames bottom and top, a design trend we’ve already seen on the iPad Air and iPad Pro. So, iPad mini screen would be bigger without the need to increase the overall dimensions of the product. Of course, this movement also brings with it the disappearance of the ‘Home’ button, whose functions would be replaced with gestures on the screen.

Regarding the Touch ID, the unlocking system would be built-in power button; as is currently the case with the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Prosser says the speakers have been significantly improved, which should come as no surprise because Apple has made great efforts to deliver outstanding sound quality on all of its devices. From the iPhone to the latest iMac.

Goodbye to Lightning and new Apple Pencil

Regarding the overall design of the iPad mini, it is clear that Apple will adopt the design language that has expanded since the introduction of the first iPad Pro. flat surfaces and edges. In fact, after observing the renders, we could say that the new iPad mini is a reduced version of the iPad Pro. Another novelty is that the Lightning connector would be eliminated in favor of the USB-C port. This opens the door to compatibility with many accessories – and closes it to others as well.

Prosser says the redesigned iPad mini will have support for Apple Pencil. The interesting thing here is that it would not be the model that we currently find on the market, but a smaller version. The leaker does not rule out that it is the Apple Pencil 3, then it would have compatibility with other models of the tablet. Finally, its availability in three colors is mentioned: Space Gray, silver and gold.

Read this too …