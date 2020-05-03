In these days when unfortunately COVID-19 occupies the main front pages of newspapers and news in the world, some have decided to give an original touch to culture and edit the album covers of the most mythical music groups adapting them to these days.

A solidarity initiative

This is the Los Angeles activist group, which collaborates with the organization Feedin America and that in recent days he has wanted to promote this initiative (# 6FeetCovers) with which they seek to raise funds to fight against the coronavirus, now that it is hitting the United States so hard.

With covers of all kinds, most of them highly recognizable in the world of music, this group has wanted to make confinement a source of inspiration. Specific, what makes these covers special is the incorporation of the safety distance which is recommended in these times to avoid contagion.

Without a doubt one of the most emblematic and followed groups in the history of music, and that is that the band led by Freddy Mercury marked an entire generation. On these covers, the chosen one has been Queen II, the album that the group released in 1974 and in which its four components appear together in the form of a rhombus.

the Beatles

Abbey Road, The Beatles (1969)

In the last hours it was 50 years since the separation of the emblematic Liverpool band. Perhaps its cover is one of the most recognizable and shocking of this campaign. From the organization They wanted to use the famous image of its members crossing a zebra crossing, although adapting it to COVID-19 they can hardly be distinguished. It was in 1969 when Abbey Road saw the light in the United Kingdom.

Ramones

Anthology, Ramones (1974)

Another of the most followed and known bands of recent times is the American Ramones, whose beginnings date back to 1974. The disc used by these activists is Anthology, in which the members of the band appear leaning against a brick wall. Due to the COVID-19, the plane forces to be more open to be able to capture its four members keeping the safety distance.

AC DC

Highway to hell, AC / DC (1979)

The Australian group formed by the Scottish brothers Malcom and Angus Young arguably has marked an era in music. They started in 1973, six years later, in 1979, when they released their most iconic album: Highway to Hell, which also gives its name to one of its most successful songs. Precisely this has been the album chosen to readjust it to our times.

Jackson 5

Maybe Tomorrow, Jackson 5 (1971)

The group known as he signified the start of a whole legend as Michael Jackson began his musical career in 1968. The chosen album is Maybe Tomorrow, the third in the history of this group formed by five brothers. With Michael himself at the center of the image, he also adapts by separating his components.

Pearl Jam

It may be one of the most modern groups represented in this original campaign. They also do it with a cover in which the adaptation varies. Although the majority of the previous ones separated the members of the group, in this Pearl Jam album, Ten (1991), what separates are the arms.

Like these mentioned groups, the main ones that have been chosen by this activist collective for a different and original campaign, there are many others. Kiss, Green Day or Oasis are other groups that have wanted to choose to modify their most iconic covers.

Wild Planet, The B-52’s (1980)

Warning, Green Day (2000)

(What’s the story) Morning Glory?, Oasis (1995)

