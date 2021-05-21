This would be the millionaire fortune of Luis Miguel after 40 years of career and his series on Netflix



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / Getty Images

With his personal and professional life more exposed than ever, after the success of the second season of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, fans regained interest in knowing how much the Sun of Mexico’s fortune amounts to. The 51-year-old artist has a four-decade career and is one of the highest grossing musicians in Latin America.

The Celebrity Net Worth portal, which lists the assets of some of the richest personalities in the world, made an estimate of their capital: to date, it would be about $ 180 million. According to the publication, it corresponds to what the singer earned on his tours and concerts, as well as from the sale of records and royalties for copyrights.

According to the portal specialized in the fortune of celebrities, he affirmed that, since 1990, Luis Miguel became one of the artists who sold the most records and tickets in Latin America. The singer began his artistic career in 1981, at the age of 11. In 1982, he released his first album called Un Sol, in homage to the nickname given to him by his mother Marcela Basteri. The album was a success and led to him winning his first gold record.

Luis Miguel is one of the few artists who managed to sell out the National Auditorium of Mexico City more than 200 times in just over 20 years. Between 2010 and 2013, he did a total of 223 shows in 22 countries in America and Europe. This is the longest and highest grossing tour ever by a Latin American artist.

During his young years, Micky made his acting debut and participated in films such as Never Again (1984) and Love Fever (1985). In 2018, he launched the series about his life, but chose to put a professional actor to embody his character. It is estimated that for the rights for the first season of this production of Gato Grande and MGM the artist would have charged $ 5 million.

Although there is no official information that confirms that the singer received that sum of money in the form of royalties for the Netflix series, sources close to the producer indicated that for the second installment the figure would be around the $ 15 million.

Thats not all. In 2018, thanks to fiction, the artist became the singer with the highest number of reproductions on Spotify: his songs registered a 50% increase. Therefore, before the pandemic, it was presented in several cities in the United States, where it would have charged $ 1 million dollars for each concert.

Likewise, the artist bought a vineyard in Chile and, together with the winemaker Aurelio Montes, produced his own wine, a cut of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot, which he bottled and named Único, Luis Miguel.

Currently, the Sun of Mexico lives in a luxurious apartment in the Jade Tower, located in Brickell Bay, Miami. There it has a garden, swimming pool, gym and spa, among other amenities.

The singer also owned an exclusive yacht, which he bought more than ten years ago for $ 16 million. In 2016, it was confiscated due to the artist’s financial problems, but he managed to get it back after spending $ 122,000. According to People magazine, he sold it in 2020 for $ 2.9 million.

Something that shows in the Netflix production is his fanaticism for sports cars. Luis Miguel was seen aboard a Mercedes Benz S-Class, a Ferrari 360 Spider and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Regarding his heirs, the Mexican star has three recognized children: Michelle Salas, who was born in 1989, the result of his fleeting relationship with the artist Stephanie Salas; and Miguel and Daniel, who were born in 2007 and 2008, respectively, as a result of their relationship with actress Aracely Arámbula.

Before 2018, Luis Miguel’s career had started to decline. The artist was the subject of controversy, He had to suspend shows and he could be seen physically impaired. It was said that he was bankrupt and reaped debts with the Mexican tax authorities after not paying his taxes for three years. Fortunately, the series about his life managed to restore the lost shine.