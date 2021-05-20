This would be the Marvel Studios version of Zack Snyder

Can anyone imagine what the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe would be like if it had been started by director Zack Snyder?

Although at the beginning of the 21st century we saw movies of Spider-man, Hulk, Daredevil and the X Men, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it didn’t start until 2008 with the movie Hombre de Hierro. Now, it is the highest grossing franchise in history and this year 4 films will be released. So it seems they have the formula for success. But … What would have happened if Zack Snyder had been in charge of starting it all?

In a recent interview promoting his upcoming movie by Netflix titled Army of the dead, they asked Zack snyder what would I have done differently if I were in charge of Marvel studios.

“I could have changed it so that maybe it would have made less money or been less liked. But from what they have created, I don’t know if there is a better way to do it. “

Lately the director is speaking very badly of Warner Bros and very good of Marvel studios. Does it mean that he will make a movie at the MCU? For now it seems that there are few possibilities.

The four films that will hit theaters in 2021.

Marvel studios It already has 3 new films ready and the fourth is finished. Is about Black widow Y The Eternals that were due to premiere in 2020, but that the pandemic delayed to 2021. In addition to Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings which will have the first Asian main character, finally we can see Spider-man: No way home, where we will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker again.

In the Phase 4 from Marvel studios there will also be movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), Black panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and finally the expected restart of The Fantastic Four.

Remember that all the movies of Marvel studios already released can be seen on the platform of Disney Plus.